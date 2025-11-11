Animal attack claims man's life in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed in an unidentified wild animal attack here, officials said on Tuesday.

Krishna Paswan, a resident of Bankati, went missing on Friday and later his mutilated body was found in the Lauki beat of the Sohelwa forest area on Saturday, Circle Officer Laliya BK Srivastava said.

It was suspected that the young man had died in a wild animal attack, while the forest department refused to accept it as a case of wild animal attack, the police said.

DFO Gaurav Garg on Tuesday said that the post-mortem report confirmed the death due to unidentified wild animal attack.

Samples are being sent to a laboratory to determine the attacker animal, the DFO said.

However, no footprints of any wild animal were found near the body, he said, and added that two forest department teams have been deployed to identify and search for the attacking animal.

Officials have appealed to the villagers not to wander in forest areas and to immediately inform the forest department if any problem arises so that timely assistance can be provided. PTI COR NAV APL APL