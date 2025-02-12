Animal attacks on the rise in the state: Kerala Forest Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday conceded in the Assembly that wild animal attacks were "on the rise in the state day-by-day" and said discussions were being held on urgently preparing and implementing a special plan to provide relief for the people.

His statement assumes importance as the minister last month cited figures of animal attack-related deaths and claimed that the human-animal conflicts were declining in the state and the government was taking effective actions.

The minister's statement on Wednesday came in response to a submission by A Prabhakaran, the CPI(M) MLA from Malampuzha, highlighting the issue of human-animal conflicts in his constituency.

Saseendran said that it cannot be forgotten that wild animal attacks were on the rise in the state day-by-day and therefore, a special action plan needs to be prepared and implemented on an urgent basis to bring relief to the affected people.

"Discussions regarding that have commenced," he said.

The minister further said that while no deaths due to wild animal attacks have occurred in Malampuzha constituency in the last six months, steps -- like setting up camera traps for monitoring and killing wild boars foraying into populated areas -- have been taken to address the issue of human-animal conflict.