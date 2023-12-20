Animal census begins in Sathyamangalam tiger reserve

Erode (TN), Dec 20 (PTI) Forest officials in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here commenced the second bi-annual animal census on Wednesday.

The first one was carried out before monsoon, officials said.

The census will be conducted in all the ten forest Ranges in the STR over the next six days.

Ten teams with six forest officials each will be involved in the enumeration of animals. Each group member has been provided with firearms as a precautionary measure to use in case animals attack them. After the completion of the census, the details will be announced by the regional forest office in Chennai. PTI COR SDP SS