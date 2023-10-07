Animal keeper dies after elephant 'attacks' him in Hyderabad zoo

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old animal keeper died after he was allegedly attacked by an elephant at the Nehru Zoological Park here on Saturday, officials said.

The male elephant, aged about 40, which was tied, "pushed" the animal keeper to the wall in its enclosure (night house) while he was discharging his duty (involved in cleaning) and he suffered head injuries, they said based on preliminary information.

He was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment but doctors declared him brought dead, the zoo authorities said in a release.

The cause of the death will be known based on a postmortem report, a senior zoo official said.

The elephant, rescued from the wild, is staying at the Nehru Zoological Park for more than 25 years, the official told PTI.

A total of four people were involved in cleaning the enclosure. Three people moved out and the elephant suddenly pushed one of the animal keepers to the wall, injuring him. He, was, however pulled out by fellow workers, the official explained.

A complaint was lodged with police and a case was registered, the official added.