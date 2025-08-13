Animal lovers demand withdrawal of SC order on relocating stray dogs

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Animal lovers on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of a Supreme Court order on shifting all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes in view of rising dog bites and rabies cases.

Holding placards reading "Independence Day, for Whom?", the demonstrators included activists, volunteers, NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande, activist Rai Manvi, and Ambika Shukla, founder of People for Animals and sister of former Union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

Stating that there are divisions everywhere over religion, language, and now even between “animal lovers and animal haters”, Shukla urged people to understand “how cruel” the top court order is.

Another protester, Vidhya Pandey, said her family had been feeding stray dogs for over a decade.

“We were scratched once while playing with them and took rabies injections, but never faced any health issues. There are no shelter homes in Delhi. Where will they take these dogs,” she asked.

The protesters raised slogans such as “Save our dogs” and “Delhi government, roll back the order", and sang the song "Hum Honge Kamyaab", displaying posters of dogs alongside images of Lord Shiva.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and the civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to remove all stray dogs from the streets and place them in shelters.

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that there was an “extremely grim” situation caused by dog bites leading to rabies, especially among children. PTI SHB ARI