Animal lovers protest against SC order to relocate stray dogs

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) For the second consecutive day, animal lovers held a protest outside the Jhandewalan Mandir in the national capital on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of the Supreme Court order directing authorities to shift stray dogs from public areas to designated shelters.

The Supreme Court, citing a rise in dog-bite cases in institutional zones such as schools, hospitals and railway stations, has instructed civic bodies and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to relocate stray dogs and cattle from these spaces and along highways.

Dozens of protesters carrying placards and banners assembled peacefully near the temple, expressing concern over the welfare of street dogs.

Animal caregiver Ritika Sharma, who participated in the demonstration, said that the decision was "deeply unfair" and ignored ground realities.

"There aren't enough proper shelters or trained staff to care for so many animals. Moving them from their familiar places will only increase their suffering. They need sterilisation and food, not confinement," she said.

Another protester, Ajay Mehta, said the order would be difficult to implement without endangering the dogs' lives.

"You can't just lift thousands of animals off the streets overnight. The government must come up with a humane, long-term solution," he said. PTI SHB RT RT