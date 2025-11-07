Animal lovers protest SC order to shift stray dogs from public places to shelters

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Animal lovers and caregivers once again took to the streets on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of the Supreme Court order directing authorities to shift stray dogs from public places to designated shelters.

The Apex Court, citing an "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents in institutional areas such as educational centres, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, had ordered that such canines be moved to shelter homes.

It also directed authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to ensure that highways and expressways are cleared of stray animals and cattle.

Scores of protesters gathered at Connaught Place to oppose the decision. The demonstration was later dispersed, and several protesters were detained by the Delhi Police.

Animal activist Preeti Singh said that relocating dogs from educational institutions, hospitals and highways would mean removing nearly 60 per cent of Delhi's stray dog population.

"There are so many such institutions, but no proper shelters to accommodate them. No one is being harmed by their presence. We will continue to protest until the government withdraws this decision," she said.

Another protester, Shakrudin, said the move was unfair to the "voiceless" animals.

"They need care, sterilisation and love. They are harmless. This is the second time the government is trying to put them in cages," he said.

He added that there were no proper facilities to house the animals, and keeping them in overcrowded shelters would be like "imprisoning the dogs and leaving them to die." In August, similar protests had erupted in the national capital after the court directed authorities to begin relocating stray dogs from the streets to shelters.

The court had then reserved its order on an interim plea seeking a stay on some of the directions issued on August 11, observing that the "whole problem" relating to stray dogs was a result of "inaction" by local authorities.