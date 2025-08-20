Animal lovers rally in Gangtok in support of stray dogs

Gangtok, Aug 20 (PTI) Hundreds of animal lovers in Gangtok took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their opposition to the Supreme Court's order directing the removal and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi NCR.

The rally, held from Zero Point to MG Marg, saw massive protesters raise slogans like "Voice for the Voiceless" and "We Want Justice", demanding compassion and protection for stray animals.

"This is not just a protest, it is a movement of humanity, compassion, and justice. The recent Supreme Court order on the removal of street dogs is a cruel blow to the very essence of coexistence. Street dogs are not a burden, they are living beings, protectors of our lanes, silent companions of our society," said Jigmee Ladakhi, an organiser of the rally.

He also said, "If we remain silent today, tomorrow compassion will lose its place in society. If we don't rise now, the voiceless will be silenced forever. We demand justice, compassion, and the right to live for every community dog." The rally concluded at MG Marg with a collective call for safeguarding animal rights and ensuring policies rooted in compassion. PTI COR RG