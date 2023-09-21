Animal pound for stray animals to be set up in Leh

Leh, Sep 21 (PTI) An animal pound will be established here to keep stray animals whose number has grown in the recent past, causing problems to the general public, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The decision to set up the animal pound at a place far away from Leh town was taken at a meeting chaired by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra at the Raj Niwas, he said.

The official said the meeting, attended by senior officers, was convened to discuss potential steps to overcome the challenge of stray animals in Leh district.

It was decided in the meeting that an animal pound would be established in Leh district where stray animals would be impounded and kept in a dedicated enclosure until claimed by their owners, he added.

The official further said defaulting owners would be penalised for leaving their animals unattended, while the public would be sensitised about not leaving their cattle unattended or else they would be impounded.

The Lt Governor instructed the officials from urban local bodies to prepare a report on establishing an animal pound and submit it at the earliest for necessary action. PTI TAS AS TAS SKY SKY