Animal rescues on the rise due to stifling October heat, says Mumbai-based wildlife welfare group

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The oppressive October heat has led to the rescue of 45 birds and animals this month, including 12 in the last 24 hours, a wildlife welfare group said on Monday.

Rescue calls have been coming in incessantly over the past few days since the heat is tough on wildlife just as it is for humans, Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and honorary wildlife warden of the forest department said.

"The calls have come from Mumbai and other districts. We are coordinating with forest department officials. We appeal to people to be compassionate to these animals and to call rescue helplines of government and non-government organisations," he said.

"The rescued animals include a 12-foot dehydrated python from a village in Palghar and an injured mongoose in Mumbai. We have also rescued a monitor lizard, cobras, kraits and vipers, aquatic birds like cormorants, egrets and herons and city birds like kites, parakeets, sparrows," Sharma informed.

Many of them were stabilised and released into their natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, while some are still under observation and treatment at our facilities, Sharma added.