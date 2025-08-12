Animal rights activists oppose SC's order on relocation of stray dogs, term reports 'exaggerated'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Animal lovers, feeders, rescuers and caregivers from across Delhi-NCR gathered at India Gate on Monday to protest against the Supreme Court's order to shift stray dogs to shelter homes within eight weeks.

According to the protesters, "The reported figures on dog bite cases and rabies deaths were hugely exaggerated which created unnecessary panic." Protesters said that removing stray dogs from their localities was not a solution and called for strict implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which mandate sterilisation, vaccination and release of community dogs back to their areas.

They pointed out that the rules, enacted under an Act of Parliament, remain in force.

The demonstrators also claimed that media reports had sensationalised the issue, while government data showed only 54 suspected rabies deaths in 2024.

They urged authorities to work with local feeders and caregivers to ensure public safety instead of sending sterilised and vaccinated dogs to what they described as "inhumane shelters".

Some of the protesters were detained by Delhi Police during the demonstration. PTI SHB OZ OZ