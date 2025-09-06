Animal rights activists protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Sept 6 (PTI) Animal lovers and activists held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, urging authorities to ensure equal treatment for all stray animals, not just dogs.

The protesters carried placards with slogans such as "Would you let us live if we barked?", "Let us be the generation that ends animal exploitation" and "Fish feel pain too".

Their vehicles were also painted with messages like "Animals are not food", "Meat is murder" and "Unholy cattle of India".

Speaking at the protest, activist Nikhil Dawar said, "Our protest is for all animals. We want to end speciesism, promote animal liberty and stop all forms of animal abuse, including in agriculture. Every living being deserves compassion and respect." He further added, "We regularly organise weekly outreaches and potlucks to spread awareness and educate people about the harm caused by animal products -- not only to animals but also to the environment and our health." Another protester, Meera Singh, emphasised, "This is about changing how we see animals. We need to move beyond selective compassion and recognise that all creatures feel pain and deserve protection." She added that the demonstration was organised to draw attention to the need for greater empathy towards animals and called for stronger action against cruelty in all forms. PTI SHB RT RT