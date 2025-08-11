Animal rights groups criticise SC order on removal of stray dogs in Delhi

New Delhi: Several animal welfare organisations on Monday criticised the Supreme Court's order directing the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR and their relocation to shelter homes, calling the move unscientific and ineffective.

Hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies in the national capital, the apex court on Monday said that stray dogs should be taken off the streets and housed in shelters, adding that they would not be allowed to return.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also warned of strict action, including contempt proceedings, against anyone obstructing the process.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said the forced removal of Delhi's community dogs, estimated at around 10 lakh, would create "chaos and suffering" for both the animals and residents.

"Displacement and jailing of dogs has never worked. Such actions will not curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent bites, as dogs eventually return to their territories," said Dr Mini Aravindan, senior director of veterinary affairs at PETA India.

She said the government should instead strengthen sterilisation and vaccination programmes, close illegal pet shops and breeders, and encourage adoption.

Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of Humane World for Animals India, called the move "misguided" and "counterproductive".

"Relocating dogs merely shifts the issue elsewhere. Long-term strategies like scaling up Animal Birth Control programmes are the scientifically proven solution," she said.