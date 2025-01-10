Animal rights organisation offers life-like mechanical elephant to Kerala mosque

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) An animal rights organisation has sent a letter to the authorities of a mosque in this north Kerala district, offering to donate an innovative, life-like mechanical elephant for use in religious ceremonies.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India made the offer following a recent incident during the religious processions at a ceremony held at the mosque near Tirur, where an agitated elephant attacked and injured at least 24 devotees.

This offer aims to "prioritise both community safety and compassionate celebrations." PETA India stated that it initiated a compassionate movement to replace live elephants in temples at the beginning of 2023, resulting in the adoption of at least 12 mechanical elephants in temples across South India.

Of these, PETA India donated seven life-size mechanical elephants to temples in Kerala and Karnataka in recognition of their decision to refrain from owning or hiring live elephants.

"These mechanical elephants are now used to conduct ceremonies at their temples in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle," it said.

In the letter, PETA India Senior Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain said, "Elephants are wild animals and inherently unpredictable, especially in large, noisy crowds. Anything can trigger an elephant, which can make them attack." Farhat added, "Such attacks underscore the urgency to embrace options such as mechanical elephants, ornate palanquins, and chariots that preserve the cultural grandeur of processions while sparing animals and humans from harm." The statement explained that the mechanical elephants are three metres tall, weigh 800 kilograms, and are made from rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel. They run on five motors.

A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and can be used like a real elephant. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water, it said.

It can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed to its back. The elephant is operated by simply plugging it in and can be taken through the streets for rituals and processions. Mounted on a wheelbase, it can be moved and pushed around easily, the statement added. PTI TGB TGB ADB