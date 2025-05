Bengaluru, May 10 (PTI) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in the city on May 12 in view of Buddha Purnima, officials said on Saturday.

The order was issued by the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry in Bengaluru on May 9.

Buddha Purnima marks the birthday of Gautam Buddha.