Animal welfare group rescues leopard cubs on Bengaluru outskirts

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) The People For Animals (PfA) Wildlife Hospital here on Tuesday rescued four leopard cubs on the outskirts of the city after they were found abandoned due to human activity.

According to the PfA, its volunteers received a call in the morning about the matter and it immediately activated its Quick Rescue Reaction Team, reaching the spot in Tavarekere Hobli within 30 minutes.

The area was inspected thoroughly for signs of the mother's return before the cubs were transferred for medical care.

The cubs, approximately 5–7 days old, include three females. They were found dehydrated and were transported to PfA Wildlife Hospital where ultrasonography confirmed no internal injuries.

They were stabilised and supported with an age-appropriate nutritional formula after missing several nursing cycles, the PfA said in its statement.

"Leopard mothers rarely choose to abandon their cubs. They are often compelled to leave due to increasing human presence. Our responsibility is to intervene only when required, and then step back to let nature reconnect. Tonight, we are working to give the mother the best chance to return to her cubs," said Colonel Dr Navaz Shariff, Chief Wildlife Veterinarian, PfA Wildlife Hospital The rescue operation was initiated after Ravi, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Karnataka Forest Department, alerted PfA Wildlife Hospital about the vulnerable cubs.