Animal welfare organisation signs MoU worth 100 cr with Haryana govt

Gurugram, Jul 11 (PTI) An initiative by the Anil Agarwal Foundation gave a corpus of Rs 100 crores Thursday towards bolstering animal welfare in Haryana through an MoU with the state government.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Gurugram, an official statement said.

As part of the MoU, The Animal Care Organization (TACO) will upgrade the Government Veterinary Hospital in Gurugram into a 24x7 multi-speciality animal hospital and begin the construction of an animal birth control (ABC) unit, laboratory, pharmacy, training centre and shelter for extremely critical animals in Haryana. The facility would be spread over 2 acres in Kadipur, Gurugram, the statement said.

TACO will also deploy an ambulance and an advanced mobile health van to provide emergency care services at doorstep.

Chief Minister Saini said, "The effort to transform the landscape of animal welfare in Haryana, earlier with the Faridabad shelter and now the initiative in Gurugram, will vastly improve veterinary care services in our state." He also instructed officers to upgrade care services in cow shelters.