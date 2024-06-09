Animal welfare outfit rescues several animals, including brown wood owl, as rains set in

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Several distress calls were made to an animal rescue organisation amid the south west monsoon that arrived in the Mumbai metropolitan region on Sunday.

In Thane's Lokmanya Nagar, an uncommon brown wood owl was found and rescued near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, RAWW founder Pawan Sharma said, adding it may be the first such rescue of the species from the area.

"It may have been displaced due to the rains. It is being treated at the moment. More than a dozen other animals, birds and reptiles were also rescued in coordination with the forest department. These include monkey, bat, squirrel, flamingo, parakeet, kingfisher, koel, snakes and turtles. Some had injuries," he added. PTI ZA BNM