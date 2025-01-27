Anjali Damania meets Ajit Pawar, seeks Dhananjay Munde's resignation from cabinet

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Activist Anjali Damania on Monday requested Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to sack minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet over his links to Walmik Karad, an accused in an extortion case linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

Damania claimed Ajit Pawar is prima facie not aware of certain aspects related to the December 9 murder.

"I met Ajit Pawar for 25 to 30 minutes. He told me that he didn't approve of the Massajog incident wherein sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted and murdered," Damania told reporters.

According to Damania, Pawar assured her he would meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss this matter.

"He agreed that such heinous acts should not be tolerated, and incidents like Massajog must not be repeated. The way he tried to understand the issue made me believe he was unaware of some aspects earlier," she said.

Damania alleged Dhananjay Munde, along with Rajashri Munde and Walmik Karad, controls a company profiting from the sale of fly ash at Parali thermal power plant.

"This constitutes an office of profit, which could lead to Munde losing his election and membership in the Legislative Assembly," she said.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Munde is an MLA from the Parli assembly constituency in Beed district.

The NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, is one of the constituents of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Damania said she presented Pawar with documents, including those related to the Representation of the People Act, which she claims show irregularities.

"I also shared evidence, such as photos and reels, implicating Walmik Karad and his gang. They are nothing short of terrorists," she alleged.

Damania also urged Pawar to seek Munde's resignation immediately.

"The documents leave no doubt that this is a cognisable offence. If the Election Commission intervenes, Munde's election as an MLA could be cancelled, and he could lose his Assembly membership," she claimed.

Damania said it would be a grave mistake if no action was taken against Munde.

"I had previously levelled allegations against Ajit Pawar, but the Massajog incident is particularly heinous," she said. PTI ND NSK