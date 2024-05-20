Anjali murder case: K'taka HM Parameshwara assures justice to family

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 20 (PTI) Days after a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death for allegedly rejecting a love proposal, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday visited her residence and assured justice to her family.

Anjali Ambiger was allegedly stabbed multiple times at her home at Veerapur Oni here on May 15. Two days after the incident, the 22-year-old accused -- Girish Sawanth was arrested from Davanagere, according to police.

Distressed over Anjali's brutal murder, her sister Yashoda Ambiger recently attempted to end her life, their grandmother Gangamma Ambigera had said.

Parameshwara offered condolences to the grieving family and assured justice to Anjali.

After meeting the Home Minister, Anjali's grandmother Gangamma Ambigera said she pressed for death penalty for the accused in the case.

He also assured compensation and a house for the family post the Lok Sabha elections, she said.

"We have been promised justice by the government. We want the accused to be hanged. The Home Minister assured that the case will be investigated thoroughly and punishment will be given to the accused as per law. We have faith in the minister's promise," she told reporters here.

Anjali’s family had said they had complained to the police that the accused had threatened her saying she would meet the same fate as 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by a former classmate on her college campus in Hubballi on April 18.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara also visited Neha's residence, daughter of Congress Councillor Niranjan and offered condolences to the family.

He said that owing to elections, he could not visit but as soon as he got to know about Neha's murder, he instructed to officials concerned to take appropriate action and complete information of the case has been obtained.

Neha's father expressed that the investigation of the case is getting delayed and demanded that the probe should be completed at the earliest and accused should be hanged.

Niranjan also cited Anjali's murder and alleged people have lost faith in the police and appealed the government to take a tough stand so that such "unpleasant" incidents do not occur in future.

The Home Minister said the investigation into this case has already been entrusted to the CID and they were investigating from all possible angles.

"Investigation will be completed as soon as possible and justice will be provided and if anyone else is involved in this case along with the accused, I will inform the investigating officers about it, and if they are found to be guilty, action will be taken against them," he assured the family. PTI AMP GMS SS