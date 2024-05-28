Anjana Ahirwar death: Cong seeks CBI probe; Rahul Gandhi speaks to kin

Sagar (MP), May 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday assured to support family members of Anjana Ahirwar, the sister of a slain Dalit youth who died under mysterious circumstances in Sagar district two days back.

The opposition party also demanded a probe by the CBI into the "suspicious" death of Ahirwar, and the killing of her uncle Rajendra, and her brother Nitin Ahirwar alias Lalu, alleging that "jungle raj" is prevailing in the BJP-ruled state.

Nitin was allegedly beaten to death by some persons last August while Rajendra died of injuries in a clash on Saturday.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday met the Ahirwar family in Barodia Nonagir village. He called up Rahul Gandhi on the mobile phone and connected him with the victim's brother.

Gandhi assured the victim's brother that Congress would extend all possible help to the Ahirwar family.

Anjana Ahirwar had lodged a case last August claiming her brother was beaten to death by some persons pressuring her for a compromise in a harassment case.

She died on Sunday after "falling off" from an ambulance in Sagar which was carrying the body of her uncle Rajendra Ahirwar, who was allegedly beaten to death by some persons on Saturday, police had said.

"A woman is molested, then her brother is killed, and later her uncle was also killed while seeking justice. Her mother was disrobed and paraded in the village and now the complainant woman too is killed. This is the situation in Madhya Pradesh. It appears jungle raj prevails here," alleged Patwari while speaking to reporters.

He alleged that the administration has connived with the killers of the man (Rajendra Ahirwar).

"Rahul Gandhi has just spoken to the woman's (Anjana Ahirwar) family. Congress party will take this entire issue along with the family members to the court and demand a CBI probe. Through court and the chief minister, the Congress will request for a CBI probe into the entire incident," Patwari said.

This incident reflects the dire situation of Dalits in the Bundelkhand region where musclemen rule the area.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP over the death of Anjana Ahirwar and asserted "We will create a system where even the weakest person will be able to raise his voice strongly against oppression". PTI MAS NSK