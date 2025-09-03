Anjanadri Hill to get development boost: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday instructed officials to develop Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, considered by many as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, emphasising its mythological, spiritual, and tourism significance.

The chief minister, who chaired a meeting on the development of the hill and surrounding areas, discussed with ministers concerned and officials the provision of necessary facilities for the elderly to reach the summit, as well as the construction of a circumambulation route.

“Lakhs of people visit the hill during Hanuman Jayanti. Tourists from North India also visit the area in large numbers. Dormitory facilities for pilgrims to stay, stairs for senior devotees to climb the hill, construction of a community hall, and other tourist facilities should be developed in the area,” Siddaramaiah said, according to an official release.

Works worth Rs 200 crore have been sanctioned under phase-1 and phase-2, with Rs 10 crore released so far.

“Additional grant will have to be provided by the Finance Department to release the remaining funds,” the release noted.

Due to a shortage of government land for the sanctioned projects, the purchase of 77.28 acres of private land was proposed, but could not be completed due to a lack of grants. “Therefore, the Finance Department should provide the necessary funds to acquire a total of 101.30 acres of private land, including the additional land,” it said.

Since most of the sanctioned works fall under the forest department's jurisdiction, the CM directed officials to secure the required NOC to carry out the development activities.

As per the 2024-25 budget, the government has approved the development of ropeways in 11 tourist destinations in the state, including Anjanadri Hills, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Born to Anjana, Hanuman is also called Anjaneya, which gives the hill its name, Anjanadri. The site, located across the Tungabhadra River, is identified with Kishkinda in mythology and is frequented by devotees of Lord Hanuman.

The hill is also renowned for panoramic landscapes, scenic sunset views, and the picturesque Tungabhadra River flowing between mountains and rocky terrain. PTI KSU SSK