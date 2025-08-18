Anju Bobby George’s institute, Alliance University tie up to offer BBA in Sports Management

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Anju Bobby High Performance (ABHP), the athletic training institute founded by Olympian Anju Bobby George and coach Robert Bobby George, on Monday signed an MoU with Bengaluru-based Alliance University to launch a four-year BBA in Sports Management.

Speaking at the launch, George said the partnership was aimed at institutionalising sports education in India. “We’re not just training athletes, we are helping shape future sports entrepreneurs, administrators, and professionals who will redefine India’s sporting landscape,” she said.

According to a press note, the course will commence in the 2026 academic year with an initial intake of 60 students. The programme will combine classroom learning with hands-on training in sports leadership, athlete mentorship, and fitness management.

As part of the agreement, Alliance University will also introduce the Anju Bobby George Women Athlete Scholarship, offering annual support to two outstanding female athletes who have excelled at the state, national, or international level.

ABHP will provide structured high-performance fitness coaching to university students opting for such training.

“Sports today is not just about competition; it is about creating a thriving ecosystem where talent, training, and education converge. Through this MoU, we aim to give young people the academic knowledge, industry exposure, and high-performance training they need to excel both on and off the field,” said Abhay Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor of Alliance University.

Vice-Chancellor Priestly Shan described the collaboration as “a visionary blend of education and performance.” The MoU also covers shared use of sporting facilities, annual inter-university sports leagues modelled on global best practices, and joint research in sports science and management, the note added. PTI JR SSK