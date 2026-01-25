Anke Gowda conferred Padma Shri for lifelong librarianship

Mandya (Karnataka), Jan 25 (PTI) Veteran book curator Anke Gowda from Karnataka has been selected for the Padma Shri for his lifelong contribution to librarianship. The Centre announced the honour on Sunday.

Born around 1951 into a farming family in Chinakurli village of Mandya district, Gowda is best known for establishing Anke Gowda Pustaka Mane (Book House), one of India’s largest free-access private libraries.

It houses over 20 lakh books across more than 20 Indian and foreign languages.

Located at Haralahalli village near Srirangapatna, the library contains rare historical manuscripts dating back to 1832, over 5,000 dictionaries, and nearly five lakh rare foreign publications.

Open to the public free of cost, it is widely used by students, researchers, writers, and judges.

Gowda said he was overwhelmed by the recognition. "I am extremely happy that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has recognised my work among so many people. I have struggled very hard and dedicated my entire life to this, intending to benefit future generations," he told PTI.

Describing his journey, he said building and sustaining a free library had been challenging. "There is no membership or entry fee. Anyone can come and study here. I started this at the age of 22, and now I am 78. For nearly 55 years, I have worked continuously on this project. Today, the library has over 20 lakh books," he said.

Gowda, who earlier worked as a bus conductor and later as a timekeeper at the Pandavapura Sugar Factory, said he invested most of his earnings into the library. "I worked there for 33 years and invested 70 to 80 per cent of my income in this library. My family used to list only the necessities, and I spent nearly all my earnings on building this collection," he said.

He added that his retirement benefits were also used to expand the library.

"After retirement, I received about Rs 33 lakh, which I invested here. I also used my bonuses. I have attended 37 Sahitya Sammelanas. Kannada and English form the major collections, apart from books in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Russian," he said.

Seeking government support, Gowda said he needed land to expand the library.

"The government should provide 10 acres of land and help build a large facility to house these books and develop the country’s biggest library," he said.

Gowda is assisted in maintaining the vast collection by his wife, Vijayalakshmi, and his son, Sagar, as he continues his mission of preserving knowledge and making it freely accessible to future generations. PTI COR GMS SSK