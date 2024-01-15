Ankit Saxena murder case: Court adjourns hearing on sentence till January 31

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A court here on Monday adjourned until January 31 the hearing of arguments on sentencing three people convicted of killing professional photographer Ankit Saxena in February 2018 over interfaith love affair.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Sharma had on December 23 convicted Akbar Ali and Shahnaj Begum, the parents of Saxena's girlfriend Shehzadi, and maternal uncle Mohammad Salim.

The three, who were opposed to their relationship, had stabbed Saxena, 23, multiple times in Khyala area of the national capital.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Shahnaz Begum was also convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

On Monday, the court posted the matter for hearing on January 31, noting that some affidavits had not been filed. PTI MNR SK SK