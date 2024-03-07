Ankit Saxena murder case: Want death sentence for killers, says mother

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) "Justice will be delivered only when they are hanged," said Ankit Saxena's mother after a Delhi court on Thursday sentenced three people to rigorous life imprisonment for killing her photographer son over an interfaith love affair in 2018.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Sharma convicted Akbar Ali and Shahnaz Begum, the parents of Saxena's then-girlfriend Shehzadi, and the woman's maternal uncle Mohammad Salim and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.

"I lost everything but they are enjoying life even behind bars. They have no remorse. Justice will be delivered only when they are hanged," Kamlesh said, asserting that she would move a higher court against the quantum of punishment.

On the fines imposed on the convicts in the case, she said it also was very low. "The compensation is also meagre... although money will not bring my son back," she added.

Earlier in the day, the court, while pronouncing the judgment, said a death sentence in the case was not justified.

"They had clean antecedents with no previous involvement. Further, no history of any criminal inclination, drug abuse or any other addiction has been brought on record. Before being arrested in this case, the convicts were living with their families and were well-rooted in society," it said.

Saxena, the only child of his parents, was also the sole bread earner in the family. After Saxena's death, his father Yashpal also died due to an ailment in 2021.

Kamlesh still lives in a dingy lane of Raghubir Nagar in west Delhi where her son was stabbed to death in full public view on February 1, 2018.

Shehzadi's home is located a few metres away.

On December 23 last year, the court convicted the trio in the murder case. They were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

Akbar Ali, Shahnaz Begum and Mohammad Salim had used a butcher's knife to kill Saxena in front of his parents. Shehzadi's parents had opposed her relationship with Saxena as the two belonged to different communities. PTI ALK IJT