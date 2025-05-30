Ankita Bhandari murder case: Pulkit Arya and 2 others sentenced to life imprisonment

Dehradun: A court in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi sentenced Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, according to prosecution lawyer Ajay Pant.

Bhandari (19), who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort located in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, was murdered on September 18, 2022 by resort operator Arya and his two employees Bhaskar and Gupta.

According to the prosecution, Bhandari and Arya had a dispute over something after which the trio pushed the woman into the Cheela canal in Rishikesh.

Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya. As soon as the matter came to light, the party showed the door to Vinod Arya.