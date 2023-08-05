Ankita Bhandari murder: Congress observes silent protest, demands CBI inquiry into receptionist's killing

Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday observed a day-long "maun vrat" (silent protest) here demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh who was allegedly killed by her employer.

Advertisment

Led by PCC president Karan Mahara, who wore a black piece of cloth around his mouth, Congress workers staged a silent sit-in at the Gandhi Park amid heavy rain holding posters bearing Ankita's picture in their hands.

Former Congress minister Harak Singh Rawat, Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Mathura Dutt Joshi, and spokesperson Garima Dasauni Mahara sat with Mehra.

The Congress has been demanding a CBI probe into Ankita's murder accusing the state government of shielding the perpetrators of the crime.

Advertisment

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered by its owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices after she resisted being pressured into offering "extra services" to a "VIP" guest.

Pulkit Arya's father Vinod Arya was a BJP leader who was expelled from the party immediately after his son's name cropped up as the main accused of the murder.

Ankita's body had been recovered from the Chilla barrage near the resort a few days after her murder. She was allegedly pushed into it by her killers.

Advertisment

The Congress has long been demanding disclosure of the VIP's name.

"The state government's silence over the VIP proves it is protecting the killers of Ankita," the PCC president had alleged on Friday.

Pulkit Arya and his accomplices have been in jail for nearly a year. PTI ALM ALM VN VN