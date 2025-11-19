Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in Baba Siddique murder, produced in Delhi court

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was on Wednesday produced in a court here.

The NIA produced Anmol in Patiala House Court around 5 pm after the federal agency arrested him upon his deportation from the US.

The federal agency has sought 15-day custody of Anmol after producing him before special judge Prashant Sharma.

There was heavy security, including RAF deployment, in and around the court premises. Media persons were not allowed in the court proceedings.

Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the US on Tuesday. He was detained in the US in November last year.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," the NIA said. PTI SKM MNR KVK KVK