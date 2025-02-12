Anmol Sagar takes over as Bhiwandi Nizampur civic chief

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) IAS officer Anmol Sagar on Wednesday took over as the Commissioner of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged all officers and employees to maintain discipline, and said they need to ensure quality in all the projects besides their timely execution.

He also instructed them to avoid wasteful spending and streamline operations across departments.

The civic chief urged all departments to submit at least one innovative project, which will be executed after deliberations.

Those officials demonstrating exemplary work would be supported, while those avoiding responsibilities would face consequences, he warned. PTI COR NP