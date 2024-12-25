Anna University girl student 'sexually assaulted', Biryani seller held

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) An Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells Biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a student of the varsity's College of Engineering, Guindy in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, 2024 at about 8 pm, behind a building on the college campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person, who sexually assaulted her.

She lodged the complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women's Police Station and a case was duly registered and a probe was on, a Greater Chennai city police statement said.

"During investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighbourhood near the college) has been arrested for this crime. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a Biryani shop on the pavement." Further, the police said they were probing whether he had been involved in other crimes. "On the university campus, CCTV cameras have been installed and security officials have been appointed." Police said appropriate action will be taken to enhance security for the students following consultations with university officials and that a 'joint security review,' will be undertaken.

Anna University Registrar, J Prakash, said the varsity was extending full cooperation to the police in its investigation. The Internal Complaints Committee of the varsity has also commenced an inquiry.

"The university administration is extending full cooperation for the police investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, the SFI and AIDWA staged a protest in front of the state-run varsity campus seeking action. According to one of the protesters, the student was allegedly sexually assaulted "inside the campus by two outsiders." The incident has also triggered strong political reactions.

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and said it was "shameful". He strongly condemned the DMK government.

DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said the incident was very unfortunate and it should not have happened. The police have swiftly acted, an FIR has been registered and the culprit will be brought to justice, he expressed confidence. PTI VGN ROH