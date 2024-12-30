Anna University sexual assault case: ABVP protests against DMK govt, demands impartial investigation

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Bhawan here on Monday, demanding a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged sexual assault case at Chennai's Anna University.

"We demand justice for the female student, who was sexually assaulted at Anna University. A thorough investigation must be conducted and the workers arrested during the protests in Tamil Nadu must be released immediately," said ABVP national secretary Shivangi Kharwal addressing the gathering.

The case concerns the alleged rape of a 19-year-old Anna University student on the night of December 23 which has sparked outrage among the students unions, the ABVP said in a statement.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Harsh Atri said "the assault on a student at Anna University is deeply distressing".

"We demand an immediate investigation and strict action against the perpetrators. ABVP will continue to fight for justice for the victim," he added.

The protesters raised slogans such as "MK Stalin, wake up" and "Release ABVP workers", while holding placards with messages which read "ABVP stands for women's dignity".

The ABVP demands stringent action against those responsible for the assault, ensuring the privacy of the victim is respected and the release of the ABVP workers detained during protests in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

The demonstration witnessed the participation of hundreds of students, including Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) vice-president Bhanu Pratap Singh and secretary Mitravinda Karnawal, it added. PTI SHB AS AS