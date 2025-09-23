National

Anna University student suicide case: Five held

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Sep 23 (PTI) Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of the Anna University student, who jumped in front of a speeding train in Pudukottai district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, a third-year student from Virudhunagar district, was found dead on the railway track near Mandaiyur on the night of September 20 by the railway police, who later recovered a suicide note from his hostel room.

The student had, in the letter, alleged sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion by five men.

Following this, the police arrested the five suspects. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on. PTI JSP ROH