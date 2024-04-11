Annamalai dubs DMK 'evil force'; says it is 'Modi's guarantee' to save TN from ruling party

Coimbatore, Apr 11 (PTI) It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to save the people of Tamil Nadu from the "evil force" that is the ruling DMK, state BJP president K Annamalai said on Thursday.

Asked about Chief Minister M K Stalin posing 23 questions, including on NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, Annamalai told reporters that it is Modi's guarantee to bring to book the corrupt politicians belonging to "Gopalapuram", a reference to the DMK.

He said it is Modi's guarantee to save the people of Tamil Nadu from the "evil force" that is the ruling DMK and to do away with "family rule" in the state.

It is Modi's guarantee to rein in those who speak the language of "separatism", Annamalai said, without elaborating further.

Asked about AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's query on April 10 if people would vote for BJP leaders if they merely held road shows in Tamil Nadu without implementing beneficial schemes, Annamalai dared the former chief minister to hold road shows, saying people will not gather for leaders of Dravidian parties.

Annamalai remarked that people are not ready to gather for the leaders of Dravidian parties, including AIADMK chief Palaniswami. "The BJP regards road shows as trips by leaders for people's 'darshan' ("Makkal Darisana Yatra"); "how is this wrong?" he asked. PTI VGN ANE