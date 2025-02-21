Annamalai intensifies attack against DMK with #GetoutStalin

Chennai: Amid an intense war of words between the ruling DMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party's state chief K Annamalai on Friday mounted a stinging attack on the former with the "GetoutStalin" comment aimed at Chief Minister M K Stalin.

This came in response to Annamalai accepting deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's challenge following the DMK leader's "Get out Modi," comments targeting the Prime Minister.

The BJP leader had already announced that he will take to social media over the matter.

"For high handedness of one family, having a tainted cabinet, being an epicentre of corruption, turning a blind eye to lawlessness, turning TN into a haven for drugs & illicit liquor, mounting debt, dilapidated education ministry, precarious environment for women & children, divisive politics based on caste & religion, ceaseless failures in delivering good governance, flawed policies & not fulfilling electoral promises, this DMK led govt in TN will be dethroned by the people soon.

#GetOutStalin," Annamalai said on his 'X,' page.

For high handedness of one family, having a tainted cabinet, being an epicentre of corruption, turning a blind eye to lawlessness, turning TN into a haven for drugs & illicit liquor, mounting debt, dilapidated education ministry, precarious environment for women & children,… pic.twitter.com/VyD0BgPLfk — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 21, 2025

On Thursday, the BJP leader had said he would not take back the words he uttered on February 19 in Karur. "Udhayanidhi had used the words 'Get out Modi' while addressing a rally in Chennai. I dare say let him utter those words again at our world leader. Then I will put out 'Get out Stalin' on my social media handle at 6 am on Friday," Annamalai said.

The issue started on February 18 when the Deputy Chief Minister, addressing a DMK rally against the National Education Policy (NEP) and three-language policy, said the public would launch 'Get out Modi' campaign if the Centre made any attempts to snatch the state's rights.

"Last time, when you attempted to snatch the rights of the Tamils, people launched a 'Go back Modi' campaign. If you try it again with the TN people, this time it will be 'Get out Modi' agitation to send you back," Udhayanidhi had said.

The two parties have been engaged in a bitter exchange of words over central fund allocation to Tamil Nadu in the backdrop of the NEP and alleged imposition of Hindi on the southern state.