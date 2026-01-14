Annamalai remains tight-lipped on potential Vijay-NDA tie-up

New Delhi/Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Wednesday was tight-lipped about a possible alliance with actor-politician Vijay's TVK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, saying he is not authorised to comment on it.

However, he acknowledged that the priority must be given to consolidating all anti-DMK votes to ensure the ruling party's defeat.

Annamalai was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Pongal celebrations at Minister of State L Murugan's residence in Delhi.

When reporters pressed him about whether a Vijay-BJP tie-up would strengthen the NDA, Annamalai reiterated, "...there are some things which I don't want to answer. It's above my pay grade." Annamalai had told earlier at a press conference, when asked if he wanted Vijay to join the NDA: "It's not about personal feelings. The best way for DMK to go is if all anti-DMK votes get consolidated. That's politics." The BJP leader described Tamil Nadu's electoral landscape as a rare "four-corner fight" involving the DMK-led alliance, AIADMK-headed NDA, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman's outfit with its 8-9 per cent vote share.

He also flagged concerns among political commentators over vote-splitting in an anti-DMK scenario, urging all "rational political actors" to think strategically with elections still "a long way away".

Annamalai highlighted recent NDA gains, including a new alliance partner last week, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign kickoff with a rally in Chennai on January 23.

Replying to another query on whether Vijay wants the DMK out, he said, "That is what his speeches indicate. 90 per cent of his speech attacks DMK. He wants DMK to go." However, he emphasised that alliances need "chemistry, positive narrative, and purpose" beyond mere numbers.

"It is not necessary that the strongest alliance also wins. DMK might look stronger on paper, but we are stronger in chemistry and purpose. After PM Modi's rally on January 23, you'll see it in the field," he added.