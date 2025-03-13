Annamalai slams Stalin over ED claims about TASMAC irregularities

Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI) With the Enforcement Directorate claiming to have detected irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in state-run TASMAC, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai on Thursday said Chief Minister M K Stalin was duty-bound to give answers and ask himself if he had the moral right to continue in his post.

He accused Stalin of spreading "his delusional fears to divert people's attention from the Enforcement Directorate raid happening in TASMAC, the Liquor Minister, and the liquor-supplying companies in Tamil Nadu." "The ED has uncovered documents from the distilleries linked to the generation of unaccounted cash of ₹1000 Crores, which were paid as kickbacks. DMK has been fleecing common people to fill their party's coffers by rigging the system, and TN CM Thiru @mkstalin is duty-bound to answer the people who received these kickbacks.

He should also ask himself if he has the moral right to continue as the CM of TN," Annamalai said in a social media post.

The BJP's state unit has called for a protest outside the TASMAC head office here on March 17, he said and appealed to the people of TN to join the party in large numbers in the agitation against "this corrupt DMK Govt. " The ED had said it has found "multiple irregularities" in the operations of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) that has monopoly over liquor trade in the southern state, including "manipulation" in the tender processes and "unaccounted" cash transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore through distillery companies.

The federal agency claimed in a statement that it got "evidence" suggesting these corrupt practices after it raided the employees, corporate offices of distilleries and plants of TASMAC on March 6.

There were 'kickbacks' involved, it had claimed. PTI SA SA ROH