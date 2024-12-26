Annamalai vows to not wear sandals till DMK regime is dislodged

Coimbatore, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Thursday said he would not wear sandals and walk barefoot until the DMK regime is dislodged.

Further, he said he would lash himself six times with a whip on December 27 at 10 am outside his residence here to draw people's attention over the tragic sexual assault of the Anna University student. Also it was to condemn the police, and the state government for its "apathy" in handling such matters.

Addressing a press conference, Annamalai alleged that the accused, Gnanasekaran was a DMK office-bearer, which was denied by the ruling party. The BJP leader, showing photographs of the accused with DMK leaders, alleged that he was a ruling party's student wing office-bearer.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi asserted that the accused in the varsity student sexual assault case was not even a primary member of the DMK. The BJP leader alleged that the accused committed the crime emboldened by his affiliation to the ruling party.

"This is very simple," he told reporters here. Since, the accused was associated with the DMK, police did not act against him, he alleged and wanted to know about the use of Nirbhaya funds to prevent such crimes.

Annamalai also questioned the way the FIR was written and said it was drafted as if the victim had committed a crime. "The DMK (government) should be ashamed of disclosing the identity of the victim." Announcing that he would not wear footwear till such time the DMK government is ousted, he said he would go on a 48-day 'Viratham' (spiritual vow) by worshipping Lord Muruga, offering prayers at all the six 'Aarupadai' temples in the state by February, 2025.

