Annapurna Dal Bhat centres to be opened across Chhattisgarh: CM

Raipur, Sept 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said Annapurna Dal-Bhat Centres will be opened in all districts and announced a scheme to provide free education to children of registered labourers in recognised residential schools.

Sai transferred Rs 49.43 crore to bank accounts of more than 57,000 registered families under various schemes while attending an event to mark Vishwakarma Day.

Under the Annapoorna Dal-Bhat Scheme, designated centres are being provided rice and chana at very low cost for the benefit of the poor who can eat food at subsidised rates.

Sai said under the Atal Utkrisht Shiksha Sahayata Yojana, free educational facilities will be soon provided to the children of registered labour families in the recognised residential schools.

The chief minister also released the coffee table book 'Cradles of Hope' prepared by the Labour Department.

Sai appreciated the Shramev Jayate App and Shramik Helpline number launched by the Labour Department in the interest of workers.

"During the first term of Narendra Modi government, I worked as the Minister of State for Labour at the Centre for around three years. At that time workers received very little pension, which was subsequently increased to Rs 1,000 later on PM's initiative," Sai said.

He also underlined the importance of the universal PF numbers for workers across the country. PTI COR NSK