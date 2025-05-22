Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation chief alleges loan distribution irregularities

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation chairperson Narendra Patil on Thursday flagged fraudulent activities in the body's loan distribution scheme and sought strict action against those misleading beneficiaries.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP's state headquarters, Patil, a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said, "Under the guise of faster issuance of Letters of Intent, some people are extracting money from beneficiaries. This is unacceptable and action must be taken." He said he would be submitting a formal representation to the CM for action, adding he had personally filed a complaint in Karad after such incidents came to light.

"The misuse of a scheme conceptualised by Fadnavis himself is a matter of grave concern. This scheme was launched with the vision of supporting self-employment among underprivileged youth from the Maratha community. Misusing the name of the scheme to cheat the poor defeats its very purpose," Patil asserted.

"Let me make it clear that no beneficiary is required to pay for any certificate or LoI under this scheme. All our operations are online and transparent. District collectors must cancel licences of Common Service Centres (CSCs) under the Central government that are allegedly involved in taking money from applicants," he said.

Over 1.38 lakh beneficiaries have availed of the scheme so far, receiving Rs 11,000 crore in loans, with over Rs 1,000 crore reimbursed as interest, Patil informed.

"As the reach of the scheme has grown, so have the number of fraudsters trying to exploit it. People must remain alert. If anyone faces fraud, they should immediately file a complaint against those involved," Patil added. PTI ND BNM