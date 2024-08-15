Annie Raja condemns midnight attack at Kolkata hospital

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja on Thursday condemned the mob violence at the Kolkata hospital where a woman was brutally raped and murdered last week.

A mob vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during a late night protest by women in Kolkata.

Raja lamented that while political blame games take place after such incidents, no concrete action is taken to ensure safety of women.

"We condemn such mob violence which took place last night. Who should have prevented that? Who is responsible for the law and order situation? It is the state government," Annie Raja, the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) General Secretary told PTI.

"Being a sensitive hospital, they should have been extra careful to see no such incident takes place. This shows the lack of security," she said.

Asked about the political blame game around the incident, she said it happens every time a woman is raped.

"After a few days, everything ends, again it will start when another woman meets the same fate. Nobody is sincere to see that women of this country enjoy equal citizenship or equality and justice," she said.

"Until and unless all political parties take it as a serious political issue, this can't be addressed. Finally, who are the victims? Who are the sufferers? It is the women and the girls," she said.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. PTI AO AO VN VN