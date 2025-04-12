Announcement of AIADMK-BJP ties rattled CM Stalin, says AIADMK gen secy

Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, daydreaming of coming to power again, is rattled by the announcement on AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed on Saturday.

Stalin, who has been spreading lies, slandering the AIADMK, and 'holding photo shoots every day,' has been struck by Friday's announcement of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Palaniswami said.

"It is evident from his statement today that Stalin is struggling and writhing in pain inflicted by the announcement (of Union Home Minister Amit Shah) on our poll ties," the AIADMK leader said, slamming the chief minister for alleging that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was nothing but a corrupt alliance of defeat.

"The AIADMK-BJP alliance is an alliance doomed to fail. It was the people of Tamil Nadu who handed repeated defeats to this coalition. Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reconstituted the same failed alliance," Stalin had said in a statement earlier in the day.

Reacting to it, Palaniswami quoted a Tamil proverb and said "uppu thinnavan thanneer kudippaan (he who has eaten salt should drink water - which metaphorically means one who commits wrong will face the consequences). He said the people of Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson to the DMK combine in the 2026 assembly polls.

Palaniswami, a former Chief Minister, alleged that Stalin had been running an 'incompetent' government for four years "frightening the people of the state by depicting the BJP as a bogeyman." The chief minister was apparently screaming as the Union Home Minister mentioned about the DMK's scams on April 11.

"The puppet chief minister has been running an incompetent government for the past four years by deceiving the people," he said. PTI JSP KH