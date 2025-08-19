Announcement on Rajasthan panchayat, civic body polls in 10 days: State poll body

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Election Commission is preparing to conduct panchayat and civic body elections following directions from the high court, and the announcement will be made within the next 10 days, State Election Commissioner Madhukar Gupta said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the entire election process will be completed within two months.

"Elections will be conducted in panchayats and municipalities where the five-year term has ended, while polls will not be held immediately in bodies with time left in their tenure," he added.

Gupta said the Commission is committed to following the constitutional mandate of holding elections every five years and to complying with the high court's orders. Updating of electoral rolls and related processes will take one to two months, he said.

On the issue of "One State One Election", Gupta said unless Parliament amends the Constitution, simultaneous elections for local bodies are not possible.

He said that the terms of elected representatives cannot be curtailed or extended.

This year, elections will be held in over 11,000 gram panchayats whose terms have ended, along with 125 municipal bodies.