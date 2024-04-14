Advertisment
Annual Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29, check registration date details

NewsDrum Desk
Holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Anantnag district

Representative image

Jammu: The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on Sunday.

Amarnath Yatra registration

Advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will be opened on April 15, the board said.

The annual yatra takes place from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

