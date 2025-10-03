Annual conference of 'Association of International Schools in India' held in Goa

Panaji, Oct 3 (PTI) The Association of International Schools in India (TAISI), the country's largest platform for international schools, held its 21st Annual Conference 2025 in Goa, where various topics, including curriculum, accreditation reforms, artificial intelligence and storytelling, were discussed.

The conference was held recently in South Goa, bringing together more than 250 leaders from across the globe to deliberate on transforming K-12 education, internationalisation and more to meet the challenges of the future.

Speaking about the conference, Syed Sultan Ahmed, Chairman of TAISI, said, "It opened a dialogue on how international curriculums are carving new pathways for Indian educators and learners, from global university access to robust quality assurance systems. These collaborations will not only strengthen international schooling in India but also ensure that our students are equipped with the skills, opportunities, and confidence to thrive in a rapidly changing world." During the conference, TAISI announced its partnership with the University of Western Australia (UWA) to support pathways for students pursuing Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) in India.

TAISI also announced the launch of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF), a first-of-its-kind platform open to international schools that celebrates films created by and for students.

Anu Monga, veteran educator and Founder of TAISI, was honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award in International Education'. PTI RPS NP