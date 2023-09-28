Annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Sep 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) The annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will be held here in Maharashtra from Friday during which there will be a discussion on the 'Inbound Tourism and Emerging Sustainable Trends', the organisers said.

On the second day of the event, there will be a discussion on the inbound tourism and synergy between hotels and tour operators, IATO Chairman Rajiv Mehra said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

On the third day, there will be a session on 'Exploring Maharashtra - new dimensions and opportunities', he added.

District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, who was present at the press conference, expressed the need for better air connectivity of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with different cities to increase tourist footfall here.

Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve said, "We have taken an initiative to bring this event to a two-tier city like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This will help in boosting the economy of our city as tour operators will get a first hand experience of the beauty of monuments here." PTI AW GK