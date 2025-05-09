Annual fair at Satrikh shrine in UP's Barabanki cancelled over law, order concerns: Police

Barabanki (UP), May 9 (PTI)The annual fair at the shrine of Syed Salar Sahu Ghazi in Satrikh town here will not be held this year following concerns over potential law and order issues, police said on Friday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Satrikh police station submitted a report to the district administration recommending cancellation of the event citing security concerns.

Several Hindu organisations had raised objections to the fair, making similar demands as those recently voiced against shrines in Sambhal and Bahraich. Local residents had also lodged complaints during a police grievance redressal session, alleging encroachments near the shrine.

Police said a group of lawyers and members of a Hindu outfit submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, claiming that the shrine belonged to Syed Salar Sahu Ghazi, who served as a general under Mahmud of Ghazni.

The memorandum alleged that Salar Sahu was involved in the attack on the Somnath temple and forced religious conversions, and was later defeated by Maharaja Suheldev Pasi in the Battle of Bahraich.

The petitioners contended that projecting Salar Sahu as a Sufi figure and organising a fair in his name was "misleading and an affront to national pride." Anup Kumar Yadav, convenor of the BJP's legal cell, also opposed the event, alleging that it honoured a relative of “one of the most brutal Mughal invaders”.

The fair committee had sought permission to organise the event on May 14 and 15. However, acting on the police report, the district administration denied permission.

Satrikh SHO Amar Chaurasia said his report advised against holding the fair this year due to the prevailing national atmosphere and recent incidents.

"All preparations have been stopped and the fair committee has been instructed not to allot space to shopkeepers for setting up stalls," he added.