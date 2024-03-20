Annual float festival kicks off in Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 20 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday kicked off the annual Teppotsavam or float festival on a grand scale.

Advertisment

As part of the festival on the first day, Lord Rama with Goddess Sita and Lakshmana are worshipped and taken out for a celestial ride on a decked-up float in the Swamy Pushkarini waters, said a press release from the TTD.

Ramachadruditadu, Raghuveerudu and other Sri Rama Sankeertans (hymns) were rendered on the occasion by vocal and instrumental artists while Vedas and Vedic hymns were recited and sung in a rhythmic manner.

The second day of the Teppotsavam will feature Lord Krishna and Rukmini being taken around on the float.

Advertisment

On the remaining three days, Sri Malayappa Swami along with Sridevi and Bhudevi would be taken out for a ride in the temple tank.

Meanwhile, the TTD cancelled Sahasra Deepalankara seva in connection with the float festival on Wednesday.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. PTI STH SS