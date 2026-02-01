Annual health checkup for Delhi MLAs from Feb 2 to 14 at Parmanand Hospital

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The annual health checkup of members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be conducted at Parmanand Hospital in Kashmere Gate from February 2 to 14 under the existing health scheme of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Sunday.

Gupta said regular health assessments were an important part of preventive healthcare and an institutional responsibility, helping ensure continuity and efficiency in the functioning of public bodies.

He said the exercise was a routine annual process carried out in line with prescribed government norms and timelines, and did not involve any special treatment, concession or new entitlement for the legislators.

The speaker said the checkups were being conducted strictly under the Annual Health Check-Up Scheme notified by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and would follow all existing office memoranda and departmental guidelines.

He said Parmanand Hospital, a DGHS-empanelled facility, had been chosen for administrative convenience and accessibility, given its proximity to the assembly secretariat. The hospital has been asked to facilitate the checkups and provide cashless treatment strictly as per the existing scheme.

Gupta further said the initiative covers all members of the assembly, including those below the age of 40, ensuring a uniform approach without age-based differentiation.

The Delhi Assembly secretariat has requested all members to complete their health checkups within the scheduled period in accordance with the applicable provisions.