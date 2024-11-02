Annual Jhiri Mela to begin in Jammu on Nov 14; Dy CM reviews preparations

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) The 11-day Jhiri Mela will commence here on November 14, an official said on Saturday after J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reviewed the preparations for the annual fair likely to be attended by around 20 lakh people from the northern region.

The Jhiri Mela is held every year during "Kartik Purnima" when devotees pay obeisance at the Baba Jitto temple in Jhiri village on the Jammu-Akhnoor national highway near here.

Scores of devotees, mainly from Jammu region, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, visit the fair each year to commemorate the sacrifice of Baba Jitto, a farmer who gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of a zamindar about 500 years ago.

His daughter Bua Kouri, according to the legend, took her life by jumping on her father’s funeral pyre.

The event which will conclude on November 24 is expected to attract about 20 lakh visitors, making it an opportunity for the government to actively promote schemes that benefit the rural population, the official said.

"With dedicated support for our farmers, we honour the legacy of Baba Jitto whose life and sacrifice resonate with every cultivator in the region,” Choudhary said while addressing a meeting to oversee the preparations for the annual fair.

Choudhary also said the fair is vital not only for local agriculture, but also for showcasing Jammu's cultural heritage, as he advocated for the enhanced efforts to educate the attendees, especially the farmers, about the agricultural advancements, available seeds and fertilisers.

At the meeting, the deputy chief minister instructed the concerned officials to set up specialised kiosks to provide information on the relevant government schemes, ensuring that farmers’ welfare remains central.

"This event is a platform to promote local craftsmen and highlight the traditional arts of the region among the visitors coming from outside," he said.

Choudhary also emphasised the need for improved sanitation, public safety and reasonable pricing of farming tools during the Jhiri Mela.

The district administration will focus on facilitating the poor and marginalised with measures to enhance visitor comfort and safety, he said.

District Development Council Chairman Bharat Bhushan pressed for infrastructure upgrades, recommending that all main and link roads be blacktopped before the fair begins.

He also underscored the importance of Bawa Talab, an ancient holy pond in Bhalwal, Jammu, calling for its rejuvenation and improved accessibility. PTI TAS ARI